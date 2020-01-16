Peacock emerges from its shell

The thing that sets Peacock apart from other streamers is that it will be free--sort of. A free version that comes with ads and more limited programming will be one option, but viewers will have other choices too. For $5 a month, you can get Peacock that still has ads, but more programming, including shows like "Friends" and "The Office." And for $10 a month, Peacock will be ad-free, with access to a huge library of movies and new and original programming.