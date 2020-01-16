Peacock emerges from its shell

NBCUniversal revealed details of its new streaming service Peacock, which will have several tiers and pricing options.

The thing that sets Peacock apart from other streamers is that it will be free--sort of. A free version that comes with ads and more limited programming will be one option, but viewers will have other choices too. For $5 a month, you can get Peacock that still has ads, but more programming, including shows like "Friends" and "The Office." And for $10 a month, Peacock will be ad-free, with access to a huge library of movies and new and original programming. 

