With ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ the box office begins to bounce back

“A Quiet Place Part II” had a strong $57 million opening at theaters over Memorial Day weekend. The performance is especially impressive considering theaters are not yet seating guests at full capacity. The positive results at the box office justifies Paramount’s decision to hold the movie for more than a year, due to the pandemic, instead of dropping it on a streaming service.

Director John Krasinski and his wife, star Emily Blunt, were happy with the opening numbers of “A Quiet Place Part II” and dropped their complaint about wanting a longer theatrical window before the film goes to streaming. The 45-day window they’re getting is longer than what most studios now offer.

Disney’s “Cruella” pulled in $26 million in theaters, but the film was also available to stream for $30 on Disney+, which may have cut into box office potential.

Upcoming weekends will be something of an experiment for how the box office holds up in a post-pandemic world. The next “Conjuring” sequel and “In the Heights” will both be available to stream on HBO Max the same day the films open in theaters. And from Universal, “F9,” will be in theaters for three weekends before being available to stream.