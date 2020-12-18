Roku and HBO Max finally cut a deal

Nearly seven months after WarnerMedia launched HBO Max, users of the digital media player Roku finally have access to the streaming service. In the digital equivalent of a carriage fee dispute, Roku and WarnerMedia had previously been at odds over the terms of a deal.

Roku has 46 million users, or about 40% of the streaming marketplace, so WarnerMedia was desperate to figure things out before the release of “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day. Because Roku is such a massive gatekeeper to the steaming world, the company was able to play hardball.

In addition to now having access to HBO Max original shows and library content, Roku users will also be able to watch all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 movies, which will stream on HBO Max the same day the films open in theaters.