Ronan Farrow versus NBC News

If the allegations in Ronan Farrow's news book are true, they would be a part of the biggest journalistic scandal in recent memory. Farrow says NBC News slow walked his Harvey Weinstein story to death, and ultimately buckled under pressure from Weinstein himself, whose allies told NBC News they had dirt on Matt Lauer. NBC News continues to deny all allegations and say they didn't know anything about Lauer's behavior until the day before he was fired. NBC News also says Farrow just didn't have the reporting on Weinstein for them to run a story, even though the story ultimately did run in the New Yorker a few months later, along with another expose in the New York Times. The question now is if the leadership at NBC News survives.