Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein, Lisa Bloom and others

Ronan Farrow's new book 'Catch and Kill' gives an insider look at the behavior Harvey Weinstein and his allies used to keep adversaries under his control--including wire-tapping, following, or simply trying to buy them out--all of which Rose McGowan says happened to her. McGowan is now suing Weinstein and others. There's also a Roy Price element to all this. The former head of Amazon Studios optioned McGowan's screenplay in 2016, then tried to get Weinstein involved, even after McGowan told Price that Weinstein had raped her. Price subsequently killed the screenplay, at the behest of Weinstein. Price was later fired from Amazon after allegations of sexual assault ran in The Hollywood Reporter.