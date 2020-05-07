Disney announced on May 5 that it lost more than $1 billion from the closure of parks and resorts during the coronavirus pandemic.

To get its parks division back up and running, Shanghai Disneyland is set to reopen on May 11, but with significant rules and restrictions. The park will operate at 25% capacity of visitors, and people must practice social distancing in queues. All guests and employees will have to wear masks, except employees working as characters who have their heads covered.

Meanwhile, the rest of Hollywood is eager to reopen as soon as possible. Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, has a recent op-ed in the LA Times about Netflix resuming production in certain countries, including South Korea, Iceland and Norway. He says Netflix is using different protocols and procedures in each place.

Back in the U.S., some limited production is happening in isolation, like a recent socially distanced episode of the CBS series “All Rise.” But making blockbusters with a large cast and crew is still a long way off.