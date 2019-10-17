'South Park' going after China head-on

It's been a tense few weeks between the NBA and China. Now Hollywood--which has long had a tricky relationship with China--in is the mix as well as 'South Park' has found itself banned completely in China because of recent episodes. The backdrop for all of this is pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. It's an uncomfortable situation for liberal Hollywood--many would like to support those protests, but they don't want to anger China. It's a conflict between ideals and the bottom line.