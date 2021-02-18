Netflix, HBO Max and Apple seek out kids’ programming to hang on to subscribers

Streaming services are constantly looking for ways to fight churn, which is when viewers sign up for a service and then drop it after they’ve watched a particular show. Kids’ shows and movies seem to be the most churn-proof content, so streamers are making big investments in that department.

Disney+ has the deepest library of childrens’ programming, and as such, the streamer sees relatively little churn because they have the movies kids want to watch over and over. In an effort to compete, HBO Max has been hyping its content with Cartoon Network and earlier made a huge deal with “Sesame Street.”

Netflix is also making huge investments in content for kids, including an animated musical based on a book by Lupita Nyong’o.