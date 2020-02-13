'The Hunt' returns

In August 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reported that in the wake of multiple mass shootings in one weekend, ESPN had opted not to air ads for an upcoming movie called "The Hunt," in which liberal elites capture and hunt so-called deplorables. The controversy cranked up from there and Universal ended up pulling the movie entirely. Now, it appears "The Hunt" is back on--there's a wide release set for March 13. In an interview, producer Jason Blum and writer Damon Lindelof explain the film is a satire in which both sides are made fun of, but we'll see if audiences see it that way.