Time’s Up in crisis as entire board resigns

Formed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Time’s Up was born out of great hope in a post-Harvey Weinstein world. The organization brought together many high-profile Hollywood women, including Shonda Rhimes and Reese Witherspoon, to fight workplace gender discrimination.

But the nonprofit has been plagued with problems since the beginning. Reports from early meetings said the group was cliquey and too close to powerful organizations like talent agency CAA.

In August, victims and survivors wrote an open letter to Time’s Up, saying that the organization had “abandoned the very people it was supposed to champion.”

Then, Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigned after it was revealed that she had supported former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in his sexual harassment investigation. A few weeks later, the entire board of Time’s Up resigned.

It’s unclear where the organization goes from here, but should be noted that Time’s Up is separate from the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which continues to provide legal support to people subject to sex discrimination or harassment the workplace.