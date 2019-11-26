To binge or not to binge?

When Netflix came along, it blew minds by creating binging, but now that method of releasing every episode of a new show at once has become the norm. New streaming services, however, are experimenting--is binge really best? Disney+ is releasing episodes week by week because it doesn't want viewers to binge 'The Mandalorian' and then unsubscribe from the service. And HBO likes the old week to week model because it keeps the chatter for a buzzy show like 'Succession' going on for longer. Still, Netflix has permanently altered the way most people consume TV and the desire to binge is strong.