During the 95th Academy Award luncheon this week, Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise had a “a warm and friendly” encounter. At the event, Spielberg publicly acknowledged that Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” saved theatrical business. But, for almost 20 years, Spielberg became alienated from Cruise after their 2005 movie “War of the Worlds,” the last time they worked together.

Kim Masters and Matt Belloni look into who benefits from their renewed friendship.