Donald Trump’s favorite news outlet has always been Fox, but now that Joe Biden has won the election, Trump is lashing out at the conservative network.

Trouble began when Fox’s election desk called Arizona for Joe Biden earlier than other news outlets. Trump demanded a retraction, and when Fox refused to change its call, he took to Twitter, where he continues to blast angry messages at the network.

Trump is now directing his fans to even more conservative outlets including Newsmax and OAN. Newsmax’s viewership numbers are going up — before the election the hardcore right network would never crack 100,000 viewers, now it sometimes gets 700,000 to 800,000 a night.

Fox still regularly averages 3-4 million viewers a night, and produces a much slicker, more professional product than Newsmax, which includes a show hosted by former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Rupert Murdoch is not worried. The media mogul owner of Fox knows viewers will turn to the network during a Biden presidency to see hosts rail against a liberal administration.