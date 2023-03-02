Warner Bros. golden ticket: Will they make new ‘Lord of the Rings’ films?

Following Amazon Studio’s $1 billion “Lord of the Rings” series – which purchased the television rights from the J.R.R. Tolkien estate – David Zaslav announced Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Line Cinema is in talks with Peter Jackson and the Embracer Group to make new feature-film installments based on the J.R.R Tolkien world. Embracer, a Swedish video game and media holding company, recently acquired the rights to Middle-earth Enterprises from the Saul Zaentz Company.

How is Amazon responding to this? Is Peter Jackson interested? Will Warner Bros. survive its current business uncertainty to pull this off? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni discuss.