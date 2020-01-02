What does 2020 hold for Hollywood?

Kim Masters and Lucas Shaw talk about the year ahead in the entertainment industry. As the streaming war continue, will Netflix change its movie strategy and allow more time for certain films in theaters? And as reboots keep getting churned out, does it make franchise fatigue even worse, or are they necessary to keep feeding the big streaming machines? Plus, fear for the future of HBO. The brand that's stood for quality for so long is now becoming HBOMax, which will offer lots and lots of content, but how much of it will be good?