Will HBO Max work and will consumers pay?

WarnerMedia is taking back a lot of its content to be used for its new streaming service HBO Max next year, including one of Netflix’s crown jewels “Friends” along with shows from the CW and Turner networks. WarnerMedia isn’t the only studio doing this; Comcast and Disney are both taking their content to their own streaming services. It remains to be seen how much all of these services will cost and whether consumers will be ok with so many subscriptions. And what will WarnerMedia's new CEO Ann Sarnoff’s job even look like?