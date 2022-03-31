After slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, could Will Smith’s career take a hit?

Will Smith could face formal consequences after he publicly slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement indicating that Smith was asked to leave the event, however it's unknown why he remained for the duration of the show.



Matt Belloni, founding partner of Puck News, says that while multiple and conflicting accounts of the aftermath exist, it's clear that Academy leaders Dawn Hudson and David Ruben wanted Smith to leave.



The Academy has begun “disciplinary proceedings” against Smith.