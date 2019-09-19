With Peacock, the streaming space gets even more crowded

Peacock will be different from other streaming services in that it will be mostly ad-supported. Because NBC-Universal is owned by Comcast, Peacock will be free to Comcast subscribers. The price for a standalone version has yet to be announced. The service will include a bunch of library shows, including 'The Office,' which NBC-Universal bought from itself for $500 million. There will also be new shows, as well as reboots of 'Battlestar Galactica' and 'Saved by the Bell.' It's one more example of the old guard media betting the farm on a new streaming service.