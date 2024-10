Does listening to music during sex actually change the experience? I’m meeting my bestie’s boyfriend for the first time! Should I give up on dating?

Dylan Tupper Rupert explores the world of the Sunset Strip's most legendary rock n’ roll groupies in the newest season of KCRW’s Lost Notes. She joins Myisha to talk sex playlists and why she says f*** the dating scene. Plus, Dylan shares the dating mishap that still haunts her.

Read the full transcript here.