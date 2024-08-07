How’s your friend life? with Ann Friedman

Friendships can be just as rewarding and messy as romantic relationships. This week, author Ann Friedman teams up with Myisha to answer your friendship dilemmas.

I don’t see my friends unless I organize the hangout and I’m over it! How can I rebuild my connection to my long distance bestie? My friend thinks I betrayed them, help! 

This week we’re answering your friendship dilemmas with Ann Friedman, co-author of Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close. Plus, Ann shares ways to support your friends who are in lousy relationships. 

