How’s your friend life? with Ann Friedman

I don’t see my friends unless I organize the hangout and I’m over it! How can I rebuild my connection to my long distance bestie? My friend thinks I betrayed them, help!

This week we’re answering your friendship dilemmas with Ann Friedman, co-author of Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close. Plus, Ann shares ways to support your friends who are in lousy relationships.

