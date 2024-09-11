Situationships aren’t all bad (right?) with Dylan McKeever

Why can’t people accept that you can be romantic and casual? I adore my partner, but our bedroom is dead… help! Should I tell my crush I like them or play it cool?

Dylan McKeever uses humor to talk about trans identity and queerness in her work. She joins Myisha to talk situationships and why non-monogamy isn’t for everyone. Plus, Dylan shares the best lesson she’s learned in relationships.

Read the full transcript here.

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.