Situationships aren’t all bad (right?) with Dylan McKeever

Why can’t relationships be romantic and casual? Comedian Dylan McKeever joins Myisha to talk about the controversial situationship.

Why can’t people accept that you can be romantic and casual? I adore my partner, but our bedroom is dead… help! Should I tell my crush I like them or play it cool?  

Dylan McKeever uses humor to talk about trans identity and queerness in her work. She joins Myisha to talk situationships and why non-monogamy isn’t for everyone. Plus, Dylan shares the best lesson she’s learned in relationships.

Read the full transcript here

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.

Myisha Battle

Andrea Bautista