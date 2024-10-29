Talk dirty to me with Dr. Carol Queen

Hosted by
How can I explore my sexuality in my 60s? This week, sexologist Carol Queen joins Myisha to talk about sex in your 60s and dirty talk.

How do I talk dirty? Are people actually having safe oral sex? How can I explore dating and sexuality in my 60s? 

Dr. Carol Queen is an author, sex-positive activist, and the staff sexologist at Good Vibes. This week she joins Myisha to take on your questions about dirty talk, anilingus, and exploring dating and sexuality in your 60s. Plus, hear which of your dating horror stories left us truly mortified.

Read the full transcript here

Resources mentioned in this episode: 

Want sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.

Credits

Host:

Myisha Battle

Producer:

Andrea Bautista