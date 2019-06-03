LA Theatre Works

Top name actors are recorded during live performances of plays, ranging from Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde to Arthur Miller and recent Tony winners.
All Episodes
More from KCRW
Exploring 'Istanbul and Beyond'Food and Drink
Turkey is one-thirteenth the size of the U.S. but is equally diverse in topography, resulting in a remarkably rich and varied table.
Finneas O'Connell on his sister Billie Eilish becoming a star, and branching out on his ownBest New Music
Billie Eilish has been rising to the top of the charts recently, known for songs such as "Ocean Eyes" and "Bad Guy."
Apple breaks up iTunes as it faces scrutiny by the Justice DepartmentTechnology
Apple announced today that they’re breaking up iTunes and rethinking their approach to music, podcasts, TV and books.