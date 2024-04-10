Midweek Reset: Mood follows action

This week, Brad Stulberg writer and author of “The Practice of Groundedness: A Transformative Path to Success that Feeds – Not Crushes – Your Soul” on behavioral action and why the best way to feel good and bring about a change in mood is to force ourselves to start or to get going, even if when we don’t feel like it.







This episode of Life Examined with Brad Stulberg was originally broadcast February 11th 2023