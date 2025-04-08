Midweek Reset: Super communicators

This week, Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer prize-winning reporter and author of Supercommunicators; How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection talks about why some people are just better at conversation and communication than others. Duhigg says conversations typically fall into three buckets; practical, emotional and social. Super communicators, Duhigg says, have the ability to listen for what kind of conversation is happening and are able to “match back.” The science behind this, as Duhigg explains it, is called "neural entrainment" which turns out to be a key to bonding and cooperating with each other.

This episode of Life Examined with Charles Duhigg originally broadcast August 4th 2024