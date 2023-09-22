Is there a ‘right’ answer when making big life decisions?

Hosted by
“It's important to think about what you might become. You might not be the best person right now that you can be, you might be selfish, or you might be even cruel at times, indulging your own desires,” says economics Russ Roberts. “I could choose who I want to become. I don't have complete control over it. I may struggle to fulfill that path but I think it's important to think about what the philosopher Agnes Callard calls aspiration — what do I aspire to be, who do I want to become? When you think in those terms, some of these decisions might get easier.”

“It's important to think about what you might become. You might not be the best person right now that you can be, you might be selfish, or you might be even cruel at times, indulging your own desires,” says economics Russ Roberts. “I could choose who I want to become. I don't have complete control over it. I may struggle to fulfill that path but I think it's important to think about what the philosopher Agnes Callard calls aspiration — what do I aspire to be, who do I want to become? When you think in those terms, some of these decisions might get easier.” Photo by Shutterstock.

When it comes to making those big decisions in life, we’re often racked with uncertainty. Algorithms and apps analyze data and tell you how to beat traffic, which books to buy, what music to listen to, and even who to date. But if you’re single, for example, and thinking about getting married or having children, the decision can be daunting. And when it comes to a career path, it can feel like the job or assignment we take can define who we are and what we’ll become. 

Making a list can help clarify the pros and cons, but how can we evaluate something for which we have no real first hand experience? Who we aspire to be may change over time, and a meaningful life may not always follow the conventional road map. 

In his latest book “Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us,” economist and author Russ Roberts navigates the decision making process when it’s hard to crunch the numbers. 

Roberts suggests that for many of life’s big problems today, there are no easy answers, while for much of human history, “your choices were extremely limited,” he says. “Life was much more constrained. Your choices were circumscribed in all kinds of ways, by culture, by law, through religion and other forces that acted on people. … We live in a time now where things are not decided the way they once were, they were up for grabs.” 


“What's important to you is going to change, and you should leave yourself open to that change. You should look at it, you should observe it, you should experience it, you should taste it,” says economist Russ Roberts. Photo by Jay Mallin. Book cover for “Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us.” 

Roberts addresses the challenge that many of us fear — that of regret: “What if we make a choice and it's the wrong one? We will end up down a path that we can't recover from.” 

He suggests a different perspective on viewing big decisions and overcoming uncertainty. 

“Think of your life more as a work of art and less as a problem to be solved, an equation to be maximized,” he says. “It kinda takes some of the pressure off.” 

Delve deeper into life, philosophy, and what makes us human by joining the Life Examined discussion group on Facebook.

Credits

Guest:

  • Russ Roberts - Author; President, Shalem College Jerusalem; John and Jean De Nault Research Fellow, Stanford University’s Hoover Institution; Host, podcast EconTalk - @EconTalker

Host:

Jonathan Bastian

Producer:

Andrea Brody