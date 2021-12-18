Throughout history, the practice of giving has been deeply interwoven across cultures, religions, and spiritual traditions. Giving brings people together and changes the world to be kinder and more equitable.

So when it comes to living a good life, should those of us who can afford to set aside a portion of our time and money to those less fortunate or unspoken for? And just how much of our money and time should we give away?

Jonathan Bastian talks to Luke Freeman, executive director of “Giving What We Can,” a community of effective givers, about the act of giving and what it means to be intentionally altruistic. We all should give, Freeman says, not just to feel better about ourselves, but to try to make a difference in the world.



