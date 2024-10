This week Jamil Zaki, professor of Psychology at Stanford University and author of “Hope for Cynics: The Surprising Science of Human Goodness,” talks about our need to rebrand hope as a culture. ‘Hope,’ Zaki says, is the idea that things could turn out better than we might otherwise be led to believe and suggests ways and strategies we can take to combate our own cynical perspectives.

This episode with Jamil Zaki was originally broadcast Sept 15th, 2024