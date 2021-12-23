The simple wisdom of doing nothing

For those of us who love and need work, doing nothing seems like an anathema; vegging out on the couch or daydreaming out of the window, though appealing in principle, isn’t as easy as it should be. Our culture demonizes idleness and doing nothing productive prompts feelings of laziness and guilt.

For many of us, life over the last year since the pandemic has also become a lot busier. This year as well as getting back into work, we’re doing more, traveling and visiting friends; back to the familiar rituals of being on the go. We’re happy to be out and about but do we lose something when busyness seeps back into our lives?

In his recent book, “Not Working: Why We Have to Stop” psychoanalyst and professor of modern literary theory at the University of London, Josh Cohen, explores the question of how we live without work. He describes the feelings of patients with burnout and other work-related conditions and says it’s part of human nature for what he calls “the desire for non-desire.”

KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian talks with Cohen about his book “Not Working” and the cultivation of aimlessness. Cohen talks about how writers like Emily Dickenson, David Foster Wallace and Graham Green spoke to the importance of seeking solitude and letting our minds wander without purpose or productivity. And discusses why our own self value is so deeply tied to our work.



“Not Working: Why We Have to Stop” by Josh Cohen.