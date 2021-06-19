How music, dance, and spirituality are integral to the Black resistance movement and Black identity

Although Juneteenth is familiar to many African Americans, celebrating the day varies. For young Black Americans, leanring about slavery is an intergral part of their history. Some mark the occasion by learning the lyrics and music of spirituals. Others celebrate with food and gatherings.

KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian talks with American University’s Sybil Roberts Williams about how she’ll be celebrating Juneteenth — with a white candle and a plate of traditional foods. They also look at the importance of dance and music to the African American identity.

