This week, Kelsey Johnson, astronomer and author of Into the Unknown:The Quest to Understand the Mysteries of the Cosmos talks about the Cosmos and the moral necessity of exploring existential questions about it’s and our existence. Johnson says nurturing our curiosity and cultivating a deeper connection with the stars in the night sky helps us gain a greater perspective of who we are and our place in the Cosmos.

This episode of Life Examined with Kelsey Johnson was broadcast January 5th 2025