Midweek Reset: On Marriage

This week, writer and author of Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story, Leslie Jamison reflects on her childhood marriage fantasy and says when it comes to love and marriage we all aspire to that perfect Hollywood ending. However the reality is that more and more often marriages won’t last a lifetime but as Jamison points out that’s OK. Relationships go through different phases and as she saw with her own parents, the end of a marriage doesn’t mean it was a failure, indeed if the mutual respect and friendship remains, that too can be an equally wonderful gift.





This episode of Life Examined with Leslie Jamison was originally broadcast March 17th, 2024