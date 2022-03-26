How to solve problems and create balance by subtraction

When we buy a new phone, bike, or car, we instinctively want all the bells and whistles. By nature, humans are driven to improve our lives and make things better by adding bigger, better, faster, and all the latest features. But it turns out that all that additional stuff could be counter productive. What if problems are solved more simply and efficiently through subtraction rather than addition?

KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian talks with Leidy Klotz, professor and director of the Convergent Behavioural Science Initiative at the University of Virginia about his new book “Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less” and the behavioral and evolutionary characteristics behind us always wanting more.