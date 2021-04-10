Over 55% of your day is spent listening. Yet only 2% of us have been trained in how to listen. That’s according to Oscar Trimboli, author of “Deep Listening: Impact beyond Words.” He argues that the inability to listen comes at a cost: It sows confusion, chaos and conflict. The brain and our ability to focus has a lot to do with how we listen. Our ability to listen is situational and relational — we listen differently in different contexts and scenarios.

So how do we learn to slow down and pay attention? Hope Martin teaches the Alexander Technique, Embodied Listening, and meditation at Hope Martin Studio in New York City. She says that opening our bodies through relaxed posture allows a greater calmness for an open mind, and that listening to ourselves first helps us better hear what others have to say.

KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian talks with Martin and speaker, mentor, and author Oscar Trimboli to find out more.