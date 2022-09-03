Uncertainty, financial woes, stress, and the hectic nature of modern life impact us all, and coping can be hard. There are times when circumstances become overwhelming, problems fester, and things just don’t feel right. So when is a good time to seek help, and what’s the best way to navigate that process?

In her 2020 article “How to Find a Therapist for the First Time,” writer Charlotte Cowles shares her personal story and experience in trying to find a therapist.

“I started looking on Psychology Today,” she says. “I wanted to find someone whose office wasn't that hard to get to. I had really long hours at work and I wanted to be able to go in evenings after work. I also wanted someone who had a client base that was somewhat like me.”

Jonathan Bastian talks with Cowles about why she felt she needed treatment and why she needed to “kiss a few frogs” before she eventually found the right therapist to work with. Cowles shares the importance of taking action, reaching out to friends, and creating a support system for yourself before major problems arise.

“I think it's great to go to therapy when you're not in a crisis, because you just have a little bit more mental space to construct a support system for yourself, for dealing with more day-to-day issues, which I think are just as worthy of help and attention,” she says.

Asked what she learned through therapy and whether she would recommend it, Cowles says that, “it's almost a responsibility that people have to the people that they love and care about in their lives, that they take care of their mental health.

“I am always so grateful to my loved ones when they go to therapy, or go to the doctor or take care of themselves. … The purpose is to help you show up in your life in the best possible way, and what more could your loved ones benefit from than that?”