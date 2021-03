Let’s all…take a moment.

First airing on KCRW in March of 2020, Moments of Serenity are sprinkled through KCRW’s broadcast hours with a simple purpose.

Hosted by KCRW DJ and iconic voice of Los Angeles, Garth Trinidad, and written & produced by KCRW On-Air Promo Director Adria Kloke, the Moments are your snack-sized invitation to a serene space.

Browse the Moments…and find serenity within.

If you have an idea for a Moment of Serenity you’d like to hear on KCRW, write to serenity@kcrw.org.