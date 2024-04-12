Laughter, leadership, and Improv: navigating the unscripted parts of your life

When it comes to seeking joy and happiness, relieving stress and anxiety, and connecting with each other - a key component that sometimes gets overlooked, is the role of humor.

And while we may think of laughter as frivolous or even obnoxious, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that laughing is very healthy. The Mayo Clinic says having a good laugh relaxes us, eases anxiety and our oxygen intake. Laughing helps release endorphins which are our body’s natural pain killers. There’s some research suggesting that people who have a good sense of humor live longer. Humor helps us maintain perspective and reminds us that we’re not perfect.

“Lord Byron said always laugh when you can, it is cheap medicine.”

As a teenager, Neil Mullarkey became acutely aware “that comedy had power: you could make friends, you could calm moments and humor if used well, is a great way to create connection. “ Inspired by the likes of Monty Python, the Cambridge Footlights, Mike Myers, and Chicago’s Second City theater, Mullarkey turned his love for acting and improv into a full-time passion and career. Mullarchey went on to collaborate with Mike Myers, appearing in two Austin Powers films and co-founding the Comedy Store Players in 1985.

“Humor brings us together, humor sheds light, because with the best humor...we see that not everyone sees the world as they should.”

In his book; In the Moment, Mullarkey talks about how listening, communication, and adaptability are as fundamental to improv as they are in the world of management and leadership.

Turns out, Llistening is essential to improv; “creating the psychological safety of whatever you say, I will go with you, treat what she says, he says, your fellow player [says] as an offer to build upon….don't try and build a whole scene on your own just bring a brick and together, we will build a cathedral.” “That”, says Mullarkey “is the essence of the co-creation.”

And why does Mullarkey think humor is an effective leadership quality? Mullarkey speculates that “we seek out those with a sense of humor because in the past, the leader who could emerge in a tribe, or a group, was the one who created the facility and environment for collaboration. …the one who could create harmony.”

“Humor is something that brings us together and I think we are attracted to those who can make us laugh, but also, we like people who can laugh with us.”

