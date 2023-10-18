Welcome to the Midweek Reset from Life Examined, where host Jonathan Bastian takes a small pause for a new perspective. This week, mentor and author of “Deep Listening: Impact Beyond Words” Oscar Trimboli shares his tips on how and why to become a better listener.
Revisit the complete episode of Life Examined with Oscar Trimboli which originally aired September 25th, 2021
Midweek Reset: Better listening
Credits
Guest:
- Oscar Trimboli - Speaker and host of the “Deep Listening” podcast and author of “Deep Listening: Impact Beyond Words” - @oscartrimboli