This week Peter Wohlleben, renowned German forester and author of “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate,” talks about the age-old connection between humans and the forest and encourages us to take notice. Wohlleben says that research indicates sitting under a tree or ‘forest bathing’ is beneficial for our health - it can reduce blood pressure and help us to stay calm and relax.
Midweek Reset: On Trees
Credits
Guest:
- Peter Wohlleben - Forester and author - @PeterWohlleben