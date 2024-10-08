Midweek Reset: On Trees

Hosted, produced and written by Jonathan Bastian and Andrea Brody
This week Peter Wohlleben , renowned German forester and author of “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate,” talks about the age-old connection between humans and the forest and encourages us to take notice.

This week Peter Wohlleben, renowned German forester and author of  “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate,” talks about the age-old connection between humans and the forest and encourages us to take notice. Wohlleben says that research indicates sitting under a tree or ‘forest bathing’ is beneficial for our health - it can reduce blood pressure and help us to stay calm and relax.  


Peter Wohlleben. Photo by Miriam Wohlleben.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Jonathan Bastian

Producer:

Andrea Brody