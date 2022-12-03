‘It’s just part of my identity’: the narratives and misconceptions surrounding disability

Jonathan Bastian talks with Chloe Cooper Jones, journalist, philosopher, and author of “Easy Beauty,” who challenges our assumptions about what it means to be physically disabled. In her book, Cooper Jones explores how natural aesthetic beauty has helped her confront her own identity and shift the way she views herself and the world around her. Later, Shailen M. Singh, Professor in the Department of Occupational, Workforce, & Leadership Studies at Texas State University, talks about some of the challenges raising a disabled child and how parents can help empower their children to be defined for who they are instead of who they are not.

Delve deeper into life, philosophy, and what makes us human by joining the Life Examined discussion group on Facebook.