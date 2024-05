Humans have fallen in love and experienced heartache for millenia, but what makes these experiences so powerful? Host of KCRW’s How’s Your Sex Life Myisha Battle and Jonathan Bastian, host of KCRW’s Life Examined, team up to talk about the addictive nature of love, the qualities of a healthy relationship, and healing post-divorce.

Delve deeper into life, philosophy, and what makes us human by joining the Life Examined discussion group on Facebook.