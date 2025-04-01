Midweek Reset: The Gift Economy

This week, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Indigenous ecologist and author of “The Serviceberry: An Economy of Gifts and Abundance,” talks about the virtues of the ‘gift economy,” and explains that gifting is instinctive in the natural world and has been the way of life with Indigenous cultures who have found that relying on each other is mutually beneficial. When one group or person offers their resources, they have the understanding that there is always reciprocity down the road.





This episode of Life Examined with Robin Wall Kimmerer originally broadcast November 24th 2024