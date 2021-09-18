“Sleeping should not be a chore”: The secret to a good night’s sleep

Sleeping — something we do for roughly a third of our lifetimes — is essential for our physical and mental well being. Poor sleep is associated with everything from obesity to depression, and it makes us less resilient to infection and disease. So why is a good night's sleep becoming such a chore? Can a new mattress, melatonin, and techy apps or wearables really help? And what’s the secret to falling back asleep once woken?

Host Jonathan Bastian talks with Dr. Rafael Pelayo, Clinical Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine in the Division of Sleep Medicine and author of “How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night,” about the science of sleep and why we’re facing an “epidemic of sleep deprivation.”