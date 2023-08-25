How habits get formed

What is the science behind the formation of a habit? When it comes to brushing teeth, personal hygiene, checking e-mail, and eating, most of these behaviors are set on autopilot. But why do some habits stick and others don’t? And why is it so hard to stick with a good habit, whether it’s a New Year's resolution or a month without sugar or alcohol?

Jonathan Bastian talks with Katy Milkman, behavioral science professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and author of “How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be,” about the formation of habits and tips for adopting good ones.

“Motivate yourself in a consistent way,” she says. “Ideally, reward yourself to the extent possible, whether it's by tracking yourself in an app or celebrating with friends. But don't be too rigid in the way you structure your workouts or any other behavior [or] habit you're trying to form. Try to actually mix up a bit when you're in startup mode, so that you teach yourself to be resilient.”





When it comes to kicking bad habits, Milkman shares research on “commitment devices,” which she says can be very powerful in breaking bad habits. Putting money on the line, for example, serves as a powerful tool to stopping a behavior, and Milkman points to websites like stickK or beeminder that can help as well.

“You can put frictions in place that force you to pause and think for a moment before you just mindlessly engage in a behavior,” she says. “And that gives you at least an opportunity for the thinking part of your mind, instead of the automatic part of your mind, to decide, is this what I want to be doing right now?”

