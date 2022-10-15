How habits get formed

What is the science behind the formation of a habit? When it comes to brushing teeth, personal hygiene, checking email and eating most of these behaviors are done without thinking or on autopilot. But why do some habits stick and others not? And why is it so hard to make a stick with a good habit, whether it be a new year's resolution or a month without sugar or alcohol?





Jonathan Bastian talks with Katy Milkman, professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and author of “How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be” about the formation of habits and some tips to adopting good habits.

“There is some benefit to consistency, finding a consistent place where all these people are always working out at the same gym. Motivate yourself in a consistent way. Ideally, reward yourself to the extent possible, whether it's by tracking yourself in an app, celebrating with friends, “ says Milkman. “But don't be too rigid in the way you structure your workouts or any other behavior, your practice on Duolingo, your meditation, whatever habit you're trying to form, try to actually mix up a bit when you're in startup mode, so that you teach yourself to be resilient.”

When it comes to kicking bad habits, Milkman shares research on “commitment devices” which Milkman says “can be very powerful in breaking bad habits.” Putting money on the line serves as a powerful tool to stopping a behavior and Milkman also says there are websites that can help too; like stickK or beeminder.

“You can put frictions in place that force you to pause, and think for a moment before you just mindlessly engage in a behavior. And that gives you at least an opportunity for the thinking part of your mind, instead of the automatic part of your mind to decide, is this what I want to be doing right now?”





Delve deeper into life, philosophy, and what makes us human by joining the Life Examined discussion group on Facebook.