Man and machine: How tech advances impact religion

Is modern technology filling a spiritual void? Questions about identity, religion, humanity and faith, once answered by theologians, are now answered by A.I. and tech. So what does it mean to be human in a technological society? Have we outsourced questions of faith to manufactured algorithms, codes, and machines?

Jonathan Bastian talks with author Meghan O'Gieblyn about her latest book, “God, Human, Animal, Machine: Technology, Metaphor, and the Search for Meaning” about the intersections of technology and religion.