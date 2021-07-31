The therapeutic benefits of outdoor youth programs

Outdoor programs like the Outdoor National Leadership Schools, the Boys and Girl Scouts of American, or even popular summer camps have been around for a century, successfully teaching kids about the environment, outdoors skills, and surviving in the wild. Scouting has empowered youths, many of whom have learned valuable leadership skills and self reliance.

KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian talks with Will White, author of “Stories from the Field: A History of Wilderness Therapy” and host of the weekly podcast, Stories from the Field: Demystifying Wilderness Therapy, about the field of outdoor therapy which he says has its roots in many ancient traditions. Can walking and talking in the woods outdoors be an effective therapy for today’s troubled youth?





