How trees can help lower blood pressure and ease depression

Trees have their own hidden lives, and spending time among them can greatly benefit our health.

A brisk walk in nature is known to be beneficial for our health. But slowing down and spending time among the trees, observing their bark, gazing into their branches, and watching the clouds passing through their leafy crowns might be better for us. 

Trees — even those in urban neighborhoods — are proven to lower blood pressure, ease depression, and help cognitive function. KCRW’s Joanthan Bastian talks with forest therapy guide and co-founder of Capital Nature Ana Ka'ahanui  about the natural compounds released by trees and the Japanese art of  “shinrin-yoku,” or forest bathing. 


Forest therapy guide and co-founder of Capital Nature Ana Ka’ahanui explores how spending time amongst trees can benefit our health. Photo by Nik Raval, courtesy of Ana Ka’ahanui.

