How trees can help lower blood pressure and ease depression

A brisk walk in nature is known to be beneficial for our health. But slowing down and spending time among the trees, observing their bark, gazing into their branches, and watching the clouds passing through their leafy crowns might be better for us.

Trees — even those in urban neighborhoods — are proven to lower blood pressure, ease depression, and help cognitive function. KCRW’s Joanthan Bastian talks with forest therapy guide and co-founder of Capital Nature Ana Ka'ahanui about the natural compounds released by trees and the Japanese art of “shinrin-yoku,” or forest bathing.



