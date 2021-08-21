How ‘60s and ‘70s America gave rise to cult leaders

John Shodo Flatt of the Osho movement prepares for ordination.

Last week, author Akash Kapur talked about his experience growing up in the utopian Indian community of Auroville.  

To many, Kapur’s Auroville may have sounded more like an Eastern cult than a community, but is there a distinction? When should we apply the label of “cult” to a community, and how does it change our impression of it? 

KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian talks with Ben Zeller, Associate Professor of Religion at Lake Forest College and author of "Heaven's Gate: America's UFO Religion," about the characteristics of cults and cult leaders and their utopian impulses to make a better world.


  • Ben Zeller - Author, Associate Professor, Chair of Religion and Chair of Islamic World Studies, Lake Forest College. - @ZellerProf

Jonathan Bastian

Andrea Brody