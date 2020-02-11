Do the Thing

The black belt test at Studio Naga is a 48-hour ordeal with no sleep. By the second night, students are running on pure adrenaline when they arrive to an unknown location blindfolded in the dark. Then, it's time to fight.

The blindfold is removed, revealing a dark path with a flickering candle at the end. Along the way, attackers jump out from the shadows. The black-belt candidates muster all of their focus, courage and strength to find a way through.


Night training. Photo credit: Vanessa Lowe.
Credits

Music: Nocturne theme music by Kent Sparling
Additional music: Kent Sparling \\  Jeffrey Foster  \\ Kid Otter \\ Amadinda Percussion Group

Producer: Vanessa Lowe
Episode artwork: Robin Galante 

Thanks to Louise Rafkin, blackbelts, Cally and Ben and everyone at Studio Naga for access to the school and all the testing events. 

Host:
Vanessa Lowe

Producer:
Vanessa Lowe